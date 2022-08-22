Ally Blake’s Forecast | A really nice stretch

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Monday evening everyone! After a fairly lovely day with a few stray showers in eastern Kentucky, most of us have been enjoying the nicer temps and less humidity. The drier stretch will continue for most of this week!

Let’s get to it! Into the rest of the evening, we dry out and likely see fog into early tomorrow morning. The next few days will stick to normal levels around here. We have had a lot of days that were spent below normal and now we will climb the thermometer and reach the mid and upper 80s. This is very typical for this part of August. It is the 70s and low 80s that were abnormal, even though they were nice.

Rain chances will increase at the end of the week and really into the weekend. I don’t think that it is anything to be concerned about. Most of the week will remain on the dry side.

I hope you all have a great start to the week!

