Atlanta police: 3 shot in Midtown neighborhood; residents advised to stay off streets

Police are on the scene of an “active situation” in Midtown Atlanta after a report that three...
Police are on the scene of an “active situation” in Midtown Atlanta after a report that three people had been shot Monday.(CBS46)
By Joyce Lupiani and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Police are on the scene of an “active situation” in Midtown Atlanta after a report that three people had been shot Monday.

The shooter is not in custody at this time, police said on Twitter. They advised people to stay off the streets in that area as officers search.

Officials will provide an update when available, police said.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powell County Crash
One person killed in Mountain Parkway crash
New safety measures are in effect downtown Friday night. City leaders are hopeful these steps...
New safety measures after violence in downtown Lexington
Shirley Johnson, 69, was killed when three dogs attacked her while she was walking home from...
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home
Police are actively investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.
Lexington police investigate overnight shooting
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying

Latest News

To investigate the link, researchers measured the number of tears among 18 dogs with a standard...
Dogs get tears of joy when reuniting with owners, study says
A man walks past a Cineworld cinema in Leicester Square, London, on Oct. 5, 2020. Cineworld...
Cineworld considers bankruptcy as cinema struggles continue
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022.
Ethics board: SD Gov. Noem may have ‘engaged in misconduct’
Two Crawford County, Arkansas, sheriff's deputies and a Mulberry police officer have been...
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
Reports of sustained shelling around Zaporizhzhya, Europe's largest nuclear power plant,...
Ukraine: 9,000 of its troops killed since Russia began war