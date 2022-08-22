Boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

FILE — A Missouri State Highway Patrol vessel is seen in this file photo. A boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night left one dead and three injured, the patrol said.(MSHP)
By Gabe Swartz and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks in central Missouri Saturday night left one man dead and three others injured.

According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, officers investigated a crash at the 69-mile mark of the main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks at 9:10 p.m.

Officials said the crash happened when the driver failed to keep a proper lookout, resulting in a collision with a rock bluff and the death of passenger Thomas Mckown, 58.

Mckown was pronounced dead by a coroner a few hours after the accident.

The driver and two others were moderately injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

