Central Kentucky 8th grader dies after ATV crash

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Grief counselors are busy at a central Kentucky middle school Monday.

Griffin Baker, an 8th grader at King Middle School, died over the weekend after he was injured in an ATV crash on August 12.

The loss is being felt all over the Mercer County Schools community. Griffin was active in his school, his baseball team and his church youth group.

Principal Jason Bryant says the loss is difficult for many to deal with.

“He meant a great deal to this school. We tell our kids to get involved at King Middle. He was very involved. An athlete on the baseball team, involved in FFA, involved in church youth groups. Very likable and had a contagious personality. Very, very outgoing,” said Bryant.

Grief counselor teams are working with students and staff throughout the district since his mother was a bookkeeper at Mercer Co. Elementary School.

A funeral home in Harrodsburg told us that funeral arrangements are pending.

