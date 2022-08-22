Central Kentucky 8th grader dies after ATV crash

Griffin Baker, an 8th grader at King Middle School, died over the weekend after he was injured...
Griffin Baker, an 8th grader at King Middle School, died over the weekend after he was injured in an ATV crash on August 12.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Grief counselors are busy at a central Kentucky middle school Monday.

Griffin Baker, an 8th grader at King Middle School, died over the weekend after he was injured in an ATV crash on August 12.

The loss is being felt all over the Mercer County Schools community. Griffin was active in his school, his baseball team and his church youth group.

Principal Jason Bryant says the loss is difficult for many to deal with.

“He meant a great deal to this school. We tell our kids to get involved at King Middle. He was very involved. An athlete on the baseball team, involved in FFA, involved in church youth groups. Very likable and had a contagious personality. Very, very outgoing,” said Bryant.

Grief counselor teams are working with students and staff throughout the district since his mother was a bookkeeper at Mercer Co. Elementary School.

A funeral home in Harrodsburg told us that funeral arrangements are pending.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powell County Crash
One person killed in Mountain Parkway crash
New safety measures are in effect downtown Friday night. City leaders are hopeful these steps...
New safety measures after violence in downtown Lexington
Shirley Johnson, 69, was killed when three dogs attacked her while she was walking home from...
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
Police are actively investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.
Lexington police investigate overnight shooting

Latest News

Police say 27-year-old Keith Denton was arrested Wednesday on several charges including murder,...
Downstairs neighbor killed after suspect fired AR-15 into floor, police say
Workers checked their surveillance footage and saw a man pull up, dump the dog over the fence,...
Dog tossed over fence, abandoned at Ky. animal shelter
Melynda Jamison The CASA Superhero Run
Melynda Jamison The CASA Superhero Run
Dry conditions dominate
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast