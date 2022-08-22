Dog tossed over fence, abandoned at Ky. animal shelter

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Someone tossed a dog over the fence at a Kentucky animal shelter and then abandoned it, according to a post on the shelter’s Facebook page.

According to the post, Clark County Animal Shelter staff members went to the shelter Sunday night for a health issue involving another animal that had been surrendered. When workers got to the shelter, they found another dog had been abandoned.

Workers checked their surveillance footage and saw a man pull up, dump the dog over the fence, and then leave within 90 seconds.

They also checked their emails, Facebook messages, and answering machines and say the man made no attempt to get in touch with the shelter. They say they can be reached by any of those means, even after hours.

They are asking the person to contact them immediately so they can complete the proper surrender procedure.

We’re told they were able to get clear images of the person’s license plate and face and they’ll move forward with criminal charges if they have to.

