Downstairs neighbor killed when suspect fired AR-15 into floor, police say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a deadly Lexington shooting will go before a grand jury.

Police say Keith Denton shot and killed 38-year-old Kadage Albert Byishim. The shooting happened on July 20 in the 300 block of Quinton Court.

Police charged Denton with a number of things ranging from murder to receiving stolen firearms and drug possession.

However, one big question the defense asked in court Monday morning was Denton’s intention - Did he intend to shoot Byishimo and, if not, does that qualify as murder?

For the sake of this preliminary hearing, the prosecution said, “yes, it does.” For a preliminary hearing, the prosecution only has to prove probable cause. So, it’s a much lower burden of proof than in a normal trial.

Detective William Phillips testified in court that Denton has experience with firearms and knew what he was doing.

“Mr. Denton is aware of what happens when he pulls the trigger of a firearm,” Phillips said. “He intentionally pulled the trigger of that firearm. Knowing what could be an outcome.”

Police say Denton pulled the trigger in his girlfriend’s apartment, the one above where Byishimo was laying in bed next to his infant.

Detective Williams says that police determined Denton fired one round from an AR-15 into the floor of his apartment. That bullet broke apart and struck Byishimo twice in the chest.

Police transported Byishimo to the hospital where he passed away.

Officers say surveillance footage helped them identify Denton and when he was arrested they found a shell casing matching an AR-15 in a pant pocket.

The judge agreed with the prosecution that the conditions for probable cause were met on all charges and now Denton will face a Fayette County Grand Jury.

