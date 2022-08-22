Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Typical August temperatures

Temperatures will return to normal levels
Temperatures will return to normal levels(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures look to return to normal for the entire week.

The next few days will stick to normal levels around here. We have had a lot of days that were spent below normal and now we will climb the thermometer and reach the mid and upper 80s. This is very typical for this part of August. It is the 70s and low 80s that was abnormal.

Rain chances will increase at the end of the week and really into the weekend. I don’t think that it is anything to be concerned about. Most of the week will remain on the dry side.

Take care of each other!

