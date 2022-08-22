Kentucky Newsmakers 8/21: Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers; FEMA Officer Brett Howard

Kentucky Newsmakers 8/21: Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers; FEMA Officer Brett Howard
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers and FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Brett Howard.

It’s been a challenging year for Lexington police. Homicides are on track to set a new record, which would break last year’s record. Police are often called to shootings and assaults where witnesses disappear or won’t talk about what they know.

The police department is short staffed and finding officers to fill the holes is proving very tough. Downtown has seen shootings and other violence, but now the police department and Mayor Linda Gorton have announced a plan to try to slow the crime down.

Chief Weathers has often said he needs more support from the community, and he joins us to discuss.

The devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky is a tremendous challenge. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been on the ground since shortly after the flood, but there have been some frustrations from hundreds of people who’ve had their claims denied and from some who’ve gotten very small checks after losing everything.

FEMA has been working to re-contact people and speed up the process. We wanted to get an update on where things stand, so Federal Coordinating Officer Brett Howard joins us.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powell County Crash
One person killed in Mountain Parkway crash
New safety measures are in effect downtown Friday night. City leaders are hopeful these steps...
New safety measures after violence in downtown Lexington
Shirley Johnson, 69, was killed when three dogs attacked her while she was walking home from...
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
Police are actively investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.
Lexington police investigate overnight shooting

Latest News

Kentucky Newsmakers 8/21: Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers; FEMA Officer Brett Howard
Kentucky Newsmakers 8/21: Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers; FEMA Officer Brett Howard
Graduation ceremony for University of Kentucky students in 2022.
Kentucky college graduation rates climbing, council reports
WKYT file image
Potential record number of students head to class at University of Kentucky
Griffin Baker, an 8th grader at King Middle School, died over the weekend after he was injured...
Central Kentucky 8th grader dies after ATV crash