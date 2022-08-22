Potential record number of students head to class at University of Kentucky

Potential record number of students head to class at University of Kentucky
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Class is back in session at the University of Kentucky.

UK spokesperson Jay Blanton says there could be a record number of students filling in classrooms across campus, with more than 32,000 students enrolled for the new academic year.

That number included a record incoming freshman class of more than 6,000 students. That did cause some challenges when it came to housing them.

Blanton says they originally had to convert some multipurpose rooms to accommodate an overflow of students, but he says that issue has since been resolved.

With so many students coming into Lexington from all parts of the state and the country, Blanton says they’re still monitoring any potential concerns with COVID-19. However, for now, their policies have been relaxed in accordance with CDC guidance and masks are optional on campus.

“We have a START [Screening, Testing and Tracing, to Accelerate Restart and Transition] team of health professionals and scientists. We look at what they are seeing out there and then we have an operations team that is constantly looking at what our current policies and procedures are to make sure we’re doing everything we can to keep our community healthy and safe,” Blanton said

Fayette County is still in the red. So, Blanton says anyone who would like to wear a mask is encouraged to do so. He says there are still masks and hand sanitizer stations spread across campus for the student body to use.

Blanton says they’re also about 1,000 students that have come from the hard-hit flooding areas of Eastern Kentucky. He says they’re working closely with dozens of those students who needed special accommodations for this school year.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powell County Crash
One person killed in Mountain Parkway crash
New safety measures are in effect downtown Friday night. City leaders are hopeful these steps...
New safety measures after violence in downtown Lexington
Shirley Johnson, 69, was killed when three dogs attacked her while she was walking home from...
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
Police are actively investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.
Lexington police investigate overnight shooting

Latest News

Griffin Baker, an 8th grader at King Middle School, died over the weekend after he was injured...
Central Kentucky 8th grader dies after ATV crash
Police say 27-year-old Keith Denton was arrested Wednesday on several charges including murder,...
Downstairs neighbor killed when suspect fired AR-15 into floor, police say
Workers checked their surveillance footage and saw a man pull up, dump the dog over the fence,...
Dog tossed over fence, abandoned at Ky. animal shelter
Melynda Jamison The CASA Superhero Run
Melynda Jamison The CASA Superhero Run