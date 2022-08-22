For the third time, Horse Mania horses vandalized in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - LexArts staff are trying to figure out who damaged two Horse Mania horses.

“The damage that was incurred over the weekend seems to be intentional,” said Ame Sweetall, the president and CEO of LexArts.

The latest incidents happened over the weekend in downtown Lexington in front of the courthouse.

The horse near Phoenix Park suffered so much damage it had to be removed.

“It was pretty obvious that someone pushed it and pushed it until it came off of its moorings,” Sweetall said.

The horse near Circuit Court has chipped paint.

“There was actually a break where you can see inside the horse, so all of this was broken, back here was broken,” Sweetall said.

LexArts is trying to repair the horses, but that’s shaping up to be a big challenge.

Sarah Heller, an artist who painted one of the horses, is from Ireland.

“Sarah has really been distraught that a piece of her art has been treated so poorly, so she has taken the horse back and tried to repair the brakes in the structure,” Sweetall said.

LexArts is sponsoring Horse Mania, an art initiative celebrating the history of Lexington. About 160 painted, fiberglass horses have been displayed across the city, and so far three have been irreparably damaged.

LexArts is working with the police to find out who’s responsible.

Sweetall wants people to know you can enjoy the horses, but just don’t go overboard.

“We want people to enjoy the horses. We want people to take pictures of the horses, touch the horses. We just don’t want you pushing them over, hurting them, or riding on them. They’re not intended to be climbed on,” Sweetall said.

Despite the vandalism, LexArts is planning to keep the horses on display until the exhibit ends in mid-November.

More damage to Horse Mania horses in Lexington. The latest vandalism happened over the weekend. The horse near Phoenix Park was so damaged it had to be removed. More details @WKYT pic.twitter.com/yRHJn5Bp3h — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) August 22, 2022

