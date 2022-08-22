‘Utter catastrophe:’ Sen. McConnell speaks about FEMA concerns

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has committed more than $45 million to flood victims in eastern Kentucky. One of the new challenges we’re hearing from residents is safe, affordable housing while they work to rebuild their lives.

It’s been more than three weeks since the flooding, and some people are living out of tents. One family told our sister station, WYMT, they were denied FEMA assistance five times.

“It’s a horrendous problem. It’s going to take a very long time to get on top of it,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

Senator McConnell toured damaged communities earlier this month, calling it one of the worst natural disasters in state history.

Monday at a luncheon in Scott County, we asked what was being done for flood victims.

“Been down there twice in the last couple of weeks. As you know the General Assembly is going into special session, the governor is calling later this week,” McConnell said.

FEMA says to date, more than 5,700 applications for assistance have been approved. The agency is now looking for qualified owners and property management companies to help meet housing needs, and those individuals would lease their properties directly with FEMA.

FEMA would cover the rent and flood survivors would be responsible for utilities and other expenses.

The direct lease program is a form of temporary housing assistance and is mainly targeting Breathitt, Knott, Letcher and Perry Counties, or properties within a 30-60 minute drive of affected areas.

“FEMA I think was a little slow to react in the beginning. I hear they are picking it up. They really need to. This was an utter catastrophe,” McConnell said.

The process has been taxing on the community, who just wants a clean safe place to rebuild their lives.

Governor Beshear did say on Monday that FEMA has approved more than 2,000 applications in eastern Kentucky that were initially denied.

Sen. Mitch McConnell prepares to address community leaders in Georgetown. He joins the Scott County Chamber of Commerce during a Luncheon. pic.twitter.com/Q6bNv81FYj — Kelsey Souto (@KelseySouto) August 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.