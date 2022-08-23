Asbury welcomes new coaches for volleyball and track & field

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In the beautiful and quiet city of Wilmore in Jessamine County, there has been a metamorphosis within the Asbury University athletic facilities.

Asbury University has made the jump to NCAA Division-III status and the rise in stature has been met by an injection of excitement at the private Christian school.

The Eagles are adding men’s and women’s track and field with a new complex to be built in time for the spring 2024 season. Asbury has also hired former EKU standout O’Brian Bridges as their first coach.

“Not everybody gets this opportunity, so I am very thankful and blessed about it,” says Bridges. “We are going to have a brand-new facilities and that’s really going to help with the recruiting.

Bridges, a native of Sharon, Pennsylvania, was an accomplished sprinter for EKU from 2003-2007. The new digs at Asbury certainly helps in recruiting and looking forward to the future.

“Just being able to have my own program is exciting but being able to start one from the ground up just makes it even more exciting for me.”

As for the Eagles volleyball program, former Arizona (2007-2010) standout Tiffany Horton is the new head coach. Horton, who also an alternate for Team USA after collegiate career came to an end, wasn’t sure she wanted to be a head coach. Then she changed her mind and is hitting the recruiting trail.

“Really, I’m just going out and putting our name out there,” said Horton. “Hey, Asbury is here, and we are a great school!”

