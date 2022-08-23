Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Normal Weather Kicks In

EXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another day of pleasant temps across the commonwealth as our trough slowly begins to pull out of the region. This will be replaced by more normal temps for the remainder of the week as we watch tropical moisture try to impact the region this weekend and next week.

The trough across the eastern half of the country has had some serious staying power over the past few weeks and continues out there today.

Highs today range from the upper 70s to low 80s for most of the region with the west being a few degrees warmer. There’s still the chance for a popup shower or storm going up across the eastern half of the state today.

Temps from here start to increase toward more typical late August levels with mainly dry skies. There is a small threat for a shower or storm by the end of the week.

Mainly dry weather with normal temps will be with us this weekend.

From there, the likelihood for additional showers and storms is with us for the closing days of August.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.