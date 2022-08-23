Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Normal Weather Kicks In

map
map(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another day of pleasant temps across the commonwealth as our trough slowly begins to pull out of the region. This will be replaced by more normal temps for the remainder of the week as we watch tropical moisture try to impact the region this weekend and next week.

The trough across the eastern half of the country has had some serious staying power over the past few weeks and continues out there today.

Highs today range from the upper 70s to low 80s for most of the region with the west being a few degrees warmer. There’s still the chance for a popup shower or storm going up across the eastern half of the state today.

Temps from here start to increase toward more typical late August levels with mainly dry skies. There is a small threat for a shower or storm by the end of the week.

Mainly dry weather with normal temps will be with us this weekend.

From there, the likelihood for additional showers and storms is with us for the closing days of August.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Workers checked their surveillance footage and saw a man pull up, dump the dog over the fence,...
Dog tossed over fence at Ky. animal shelter returned to owner
Griffin Baker, an 8th grader at King Middle School, died over the weekend after he was injured...
Central Kentucky 8th grader dies after ATV crash
Police say 27-year-old Keith Denton was arrested Wednesday on several charges including murder,...
Downstairs neighbor killed when suspect fired AR-15 into floor, police say
BEVERLY COUCH
Woman reported missing in Laurel County later found, arrested
As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair made the decision to close early Saturday night.
KSP: 9 people arrested including 6 minors after ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair

Latest News

Dry days are here
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
A warmer setup is coming together
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Stringing together some typical August days
Good Monday evening everyone! After a fairly lovely day with a few stray showers in eastern...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A really nice stretch
Dry conditions dominate
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast