Fayette County judge calling for stricter gun measures

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington judge is calling for stricter gun measures.

Chief Fayette Circut Court Judge Kimberly Bunnell said too many guns are on the streets and thinks some people guilty of gun violence are not serving enough time behind bars.

“We have way too many shootings in Lexington right now,” Judge Bunnell said.

Bunnell often presides over trials dealing with gun violence.

“I’ve got a handful of cases that involve elderly people, so it’s not just the young folks in our city,” Bunnell said.

She wasn’t afraid to speak her mind during a sentencing hearing for Larry Walters. He pled guilty to shooting and killing a man in a bar.

“If there had not been a gun, somebody may have just gotten made and pushed somebody, hit somebody, and we wouldn’t have been here,” Bunnell said.

Make no mistake-- Judge Bunnell is not against guns.

“I have guns in my home. I grew up in a hunting family,” Bunnell said.

However, she feels too many guns are on the streets.

“When they’ve got a gun in their pocket, or in the back of their pants, and they get mad, then they pull out this weapon, it’s no longer a fist fight, it’s a gun fight,” Bunnell said.

And when the defendants land in her courtroom, she has to decide on how long to send them to prison.

Kentucky law allows home incarceration with electronic monitoring to count toward time served, which is something she doesn’t agree with.

“It’s almost like being grounded, except you’re not even grounded to your home, you’re allowed to go to work, you’re allowed to go to church,” Bunnell said.

Bunnell said if people want to change how home incarceration counts towards jail credit, they will have to take it up with lawmakers who can change the law.

When it comes to guns, Bunnell supports record checks, mental health checks, and stricter access to automatic weapons.

“And I don’t mind saying that. I just think anytime we can save a life then it’s worth making some changes,” Bunnell said.

Lexington has had at least 24 fatal shootings this year, and more than half of the cases remain unsolved.

