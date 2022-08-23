Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Stringing together some typical August days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will warm to some normal levels over the next few days.

You should see highs reach the mid to upper 80s at times over the next few days. We are in a strange time for temperatures because the average highs are slowly dropping for folks across Kentucky. So with us seeing those highs rise to the mid and upper 80s, it means we are going back above normal for this time of year. This all comes after we spent more than a week below average.

As far as rain chances are concerned, I wouldn’t get too wrapped up in the chances. Most of us will remain on the dry side. I have been running some of the rainfall forecast data for the week and it keeps coming up with limited rain chances. In many cases, rainfall totals only come out to a few hundredths of an inch to maybe a quarter of an inch.

Take care of each other!

