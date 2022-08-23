Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Stringing together some typical August days

A warmer setup is coming together
A warmer setup is coming together(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will warm to some normal levels over the next few days.

You should see highs reach the mid to upper 80s at times over the next few days. We are in a strange time for temperatures because the average highs are slowly dropping for folks across Kentucky. So with us seeing those highs rise to the mid and upper 80s, it means we are going back above normal for this time of year. This all comes after we spent more than a week below average.

As far as rain chances are concerned, I wouldn’t get too wrapped up in the chances. Most of us will remain on the dry side. I have been running some of the rainfall forecast data for the week and it keeps coming up with limited rain chances. In many cases, rainfall totals only come out to a few hundredths of an inch to maybe a quarter of an inch.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Griffin Baker, an 8th grader at King Middle School, died over the weekend after he was injured...
Central Kentucky 8th grader dies after ATV crash
Workers checked their surveillance footage and saw a man pull up, dump the dog over the fence,...
Dog tossed over fence at Ky. animal shelter returned to owner
Police say 27-year-old Keith Denton was arrested Wednesday on several charges including murder,...
Downstairs neighbor killed when suspect fired AR-15 into floor, police say
As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair made the decision to close early Saturday night.
KSP: 9 people arrested including 6 minors after ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair
BEVERLY COUCH
Woman reported missing in Laurel County later found, arrested

Latest News

Dry days are here
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Good Monday evening everyone! After a fairly lovely day with a few stray showers in eastern...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A really nice stretch
Dry conditions dominate
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures will return to normal levels
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Typical August temperatures