Gov. Beshear calls for special session to address needs of eastern Ky.

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers will return to Frankfort to start work on a relief package for eastern Kentucky flood victims.

Beshear signed off Tuesday on a special session after reaching an agreement with legislative leaders.

“We’ve had productive conversations – not bipartisan, but nonpartisan. We have now reached an agreement,” Gov. Beshear said.

Lawmakers will work to create a safe fund similar to the one created for western Kentucky tornado relief.

Beshear said during the special session, lawmakers are expected to take action to help school districts that are starting late because of the damage.

Lawmakers will gave in Wednesday at noon.

