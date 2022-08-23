Levis named to Manning Award watch list

One of 30 QBs singled out for upcoming season
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) throws a pass against Georgia during the first half of an...
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) throws a pass against Georgia during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Steve Moss
Published: Aug. 23, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky quarterback Will Levis has been named to the Manning Award watch list, it was announced on Monday.

The Manning Award, sponsored annually by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, honors the accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning.

Levis, a senior from Madison, Conn., led UK to a win over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl last season. In his first season with the Wildcats, Levis completed 233 passes for 2,826 yards and 24 touchdowns, while running for 251 yards and three scores.

