Levis named to Manning Award watch list

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky quarterback Will Levis has been named to the Manning Award watch list, it was announced on Monday.

The Manning Award, sponsored annually by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, honors the accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning.

Levis, a senior from Madison, Conn., led UK to a win over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl last season. In his first season with the Wildcats, Levis completed 233 passes for 2,826 yards and 24 touchdowns, while running for 251 yards and three scores.

