Off-duty Lexington police officer arrested for DUI

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An off-duty Lexington police officer has been arrested and charged with DUI.

Lexington police said Detective Anthony Delimpo was arrested Tuesday. Police said he was driving his personal vehicle on the side of westbound I-64 when he was approached by officers.

It was then determined by police that Delimpo was under the influence of alcohol.

He was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

We’re told effective Tuesday, August 23, Detective Delimpo was relieved of sworn duties and transferred to an administrative assignment in accordance with department policy while the incident is under review.

Delimpo is the coordinator of Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.

