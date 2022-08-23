One person killed in Madison County crash
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Madison County.
It happened Tuesday morning on KY-627 in the area of Boonesborough Elementary School.
We don’t know the details of the crash, but the coroner says an adult was killed.
Kentucky State Police is investigating.
KY-627 is closed in both directions right now, at Lost Fork Road, while KSP investigates the crash.
This is a developing story.
