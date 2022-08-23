One person killed in Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Madison County.

It happened Tuesday morning on KY-627 in the area of Boonesborough Elementary School.

We don’t know the details of the crash, but the coroner says an adult was killed.

Kentucky State Police is investigating.

KY-627 is closed in both directions right now, at Lost Fork Road, while KSP investigates the crash.

This is a developing story.

Traffic Alert for KY-627 in Madison Co:

The roadway is reportedly shutdown in both directions near Boonesborough Elementary School due to a collision. pic.twitter.com/SZKORWOexl — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) August 23, 2022

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.