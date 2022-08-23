One person killed in Madison County crash

One person is dead after a crash in Madison County. It happened Tuesday morning on KY-627 in the area of Boonesborough Elementary School.(Kentucky State Police)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Madison County.

It happened Tuesday morning on KY-627 in the area of Boonesborough Elementary School.

We don’t know the details of the crash, but the coroner says an adult was killed.

Kentucky State Police is investigating.

KY-627 is closed in both directions right now, at Lost Fork Road, while KSP investigates the crash.

This is a developing story.

