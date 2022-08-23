Saban again the highest-paid college football coach in the land

Coach, Alabama agree to $93.6 million deal
8/4/22 MFB Practice Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban Photo by Kent Gidley(Kent Gidley | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By Steve Moss
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WKYT) - Once again Nick Saban is the king of college football coaches’ salaries.

Saban and Alabama have agreed to a contract extension that will keep him Tuscaloosa through 2029 that is worth $93.6 million.

According to AL.com, Saban will make a base salary of $305,000 in each of the eight years on the deal, but with talent and completion bonuses, will average $11.7 million a season. Saban will make $10.7 million this year and in 2029, when the new deal is up, will make $12.7 million.

Saban will be 78 when this new contract expires.

By comparison, Georgia’s Kirby Smart will make $11.25 million per year and LSU’s Brian Kelly will average $9.5 million each season.

