Six Wildcats named preseason Coaches’ All-SEC

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Running back Chris Rodriguez headlines six Kentucky Wildcats named to the preseason coaches’ All-SEC teams, the league announced on Tuesday.

Rodriguez was voted first-team all-conference. Rodriguez, a senior, is the the leading returning rusher in the SEC.

Kenneth Horsey was named to the second-team offense. Horsey, a native of Sanford, Fla., has 21 starts to his credit.

Quarterback Will Levis and wide receiver Tayvion Robinson were tabbed third-team offense. Linebackers Jacquez Jones and DeAndre Square were named to the third-team defense.

