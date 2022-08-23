Six Wildcats named preseason Coaches’ All-SEC

Chris Rodriguez named first-team All-Conference on offense
FILE - Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the...
FILE - Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Rodriguez was selected to The Associated Press All-SEC team in results released Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.(AP Photo/Michael Clubb, File)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Steve Moss
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Running back Chris Rodriguez headlines six Kentucky Wildcats named to the preseason coaches’ All-SEC teams, the league announced on Tuesday.

Rodriguez was voted first-team all-conference. Rodriguez, a senior, is the the leading returning rusher in the SEC.

Kenneth Horsey was named to the second-team offense. Horsey, a native of Sanford, Fla., has 21 starts to his credit.

Quarterback Will Levis and wide receiver Tayvion Robinson were tabbed third-team offense. Linebackers Jacquez Jones and DeAndre Square were named to the third-team defense.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Workers checked their surveillance footage and saw a man pull up, dump the dog over the fence,...
Dog tossed over fence at Ky. animal shelter returned to owner
Griffin Baker, an 8th grader at King Middle School, died over the weekend after he was injured...
Central Kentucky 8th grader dies after ATV crash
One person is dead after a crash in Madison County. It happened Tuesday morning on KY-627 in...
One person dead after head-on crash in Madison County
Police say 27-year-old Keith Denton was arrested Wednesday on several charges including murder,...
Downstairs neighbor killed when suspect fired AR-15 into floor, police say
Eyvette Hunter, 52.
Nurse accused of killing Ky. man by ‘intentional medical maltreatment’

Latest News

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) throws a pass against Georgia during the first half of an...
Levis named to Manning Award watch list
8/4/22 MFB Practice Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban Photo by Kent Gidley
Saban again the highest-paid college football coach in the land
Indians scored the go-ahead touchdown with two seconds left in the 4th quarter
Madison Central wins 38-34 barnburner over LCA
Frankfort drops to 0-1.
Paris takes down Frankfort 56-30 in season opener