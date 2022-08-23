Some EKY flood victims filing lawsuit, claiming negligence against mining company

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Weeks after deadly floods ripped through eastern Kentucky, a group of neighbors are now filing suit alleging negligence against an area mining company.

Residents in the Lost Creek community are banding together after they said silt ponds failed, broke free and destroyed their home and property.

“I don’t want to see this happen again anywhere else,” said Chase Hays.

Hays has lived in the River Caney area for the last decade. He’s a father, a husband and a son, but now he wants to protect his community who has lost nearly everything.

“Without accountability for what occurred, we’ll never get anywhere,” Hays said.

With the help of Attorney Ned Pillersdorf, he and nearly 60 of his neighbors have filed a lawsuit in Breathitt Circuit Court against Blackhawk Mining and its subsidiary, Pine Branch Mining, claiming the company’s poor construction and improperly maintained silt ponds caused excessive water to flow through their properties.

And while the community still searches for two women missing in Breathitt County, a blasting notice was slapped on Chase Hays’ front door.

He said coal is in his blood, and he understands its significance to the region. His great-grandfather died in a deep mine, and his grandfather died from black lung.

“I’m not an anti-coal guy. I was raised by coal, I worked on coal truck as a little boy. But I feel like this is irresponsibility,” Hays said.

The lawsuit claims the company did not follow state regulations of reclamation, which made the flooding significantly worse and calls the company’s negligence, a “ticking timebomb ready to explode with any type of significant rainfall.”

For Hays, you can’t put a price on peace of mind, which was washed away on July 28.

“We were trapped in here and couldn’t get out and we were all just angry and frustrated and felt like we had had something taken away from us, that shouldn’t have been,” Hays said.

The plaintiffs are seeking compensation for the damages and are requesting a jury trial.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.