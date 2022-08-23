UK coaches, Ky. officials hand out shoes to flood victims

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some people in eastern Kentucky got a visit by a few special guests on Tuesday.

Coaches from the University of Kentucky, including men’s coach John Calipari, made several stops to deliver shoes.

Many people lost everything after the flood, and this was a small way to replace some of that.

“Create some smiles. And hope. We care,” Calipari said.

The coaches were joined by the Kentucky Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman and Samaritan’s Feet to provide thousands of new shoes and socks.

“We lost all of ours. You don’t think a pair of shoes is much. But it really is,” flood survivor Michele Deaton said.

With so many losing so much, this is one way to replace an essential items.

“As a parent you put one foot in front of the other, the amount of respect I have for these families that are doing everything they can, to be there for their kids, to put one foot in front of the other, is remarkable,” Coleman said.

And with the help of some well-known coaches, those feet literally have an extra boost to get them through.

“For the people of eastern Kentucky who have lost everything, it’s been a humbling experience, we have a responsibility for the people of the state of Kentucky. We are grateful to be here,” UK Women’s Basketball Coach Kyra Elzy said.

The Coach Cal Foundation was able to provide 5,000 shoes to the people of eastern Kentucky.

Coach Cal and others from UK fitting shoes, washing feet for flood survivors in Perry co. More at 4,5 and 6 @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/VPPln4uI1l — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) August 23, 2022

