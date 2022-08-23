UK coaches, Ky. officials hand out shoes to flood victims

Coaches from the University of Kentucky, including men’s coach John Calipari, made several...
Coaches from the University of Kentucky, including men’s coach John Calipari, made several stops to deliver shoes.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some people in eastern Kentucky got a visit by a few special guests on Tuesday.

Coaches from the University of Kentucky, including men’s coach John Calipari, made several stops to deliver shoes.

Many people lost everything after the flood, and this was a small way to replace some of that.

“Create some smiles. And hope. We care,” Calipari said.

The coaches were joined by the Kentucky Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman and Samaritan’s Feet to provide thousands of new shoes and socks.

“We lost all of ours. You don’t think a pair of shoes is much. But it really is,” flood survivor Michele Deaton said.

With so many losing so much, this is one way to replace an essential items.

“As a parent you put one foot in front of the other, the amount of respect I have for these families that are doing everything they can, to be there for their kids, to put one foot in front of the other, is remarkable,” Coleman said.

And with the help of some well-known coaches, those feet literally have an extra boost to get them through.

“For the people of eastern Kentucky who have lost everything, it’s been a humbling experience, we have a responsibility for the people of the state of Kentucky. We are grateful to be here,” UK Women’s Basketball Coach Kyra Elzy said.

The Coach Cal Foundation was able to provide 5,000 shoes to the people of eastern Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Workers checked their surveillance footage and saw a man pull up, dump the dog over the fence,...
Dog tossed over fence at Ky. animal shelter returned to owner
Griffin Baker, an 8th grader at King Middle School, died over the weekend after he was injured...
Central Kentucky 8th grader dies after ATV crash
One person is dead after a crash in Madison County. It happened Tuesday morning on KY-627 in...
One person dead after head-on crash in Madison County
Police say 27-year-old Keith Denton was arrested Wednesday on several charges including murder,...
Downstairs neighbor killed when suspect fired AR-15 into floor, police say
Eyvette Hunter, 52.
Nurse accused of killing Ky. man by ‘intentional medical maltreatment’

Latest News

Weeks after deadly floods ripped through eastern Kentucky, a group of neighbors are now filing...
Some EKY flood victims filing lawsuit, claiming negligence against mining company
Chief Fayette Circut Court Judge Kimberly Bunnell said too many guns are on the streets
Fayette County judge calling for stricter gun measures
book
Book donations needed for EKY schools damaged by flooding
A man is dead after a crash in Madison County.
WATCH | One person dead after head-on crash in Madison County