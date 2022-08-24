4 injured in drive-by shooting near Chicago high school

The police department says one 15-year-old is in critical condition, while the others are in...
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say three juveniles and one adult have been shot near a high school on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

Police say the victims between the ages of 15 and 18 were wounded on Wednesday afternoon outside an ice cream shop near Carl Schurz High School.

The police department says one 15-year-old is in critical condition, while the others are in good condition.

Chicago Public Schools issued a statement saying a shooting occurred just before a high school’s dismissal bell, but would not confirm the school name.

The school went on a lockdown while police responded.

That lockdown has since been lifted.

