Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching A Late Week Cold Front

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a much more normal late August pattern taking shape across the Commonwealth for the next few days. This will soon give way to a more active setup as we watch the tropics start to come to life.

I’m also going to take a look at the current state of the Pacific Ocean and see if we can find some parallels to similar years.

Let’s begin with today and roll forward. Highs are well into the 80s for many with a mix of sun and clouds. There’s a touch more humidity back into the picture to make it feel rather August-like here in… August.

Temps climb a little more for Thursday and Friday as we watch the threat for a few showers and storms to go up. The greatest risk comes Friday as a system approaches from the northwest.

The as we close out August and roll into September will feature an increase in showers and storms as another trough digs into the east.

