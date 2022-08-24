Fayette County leads state for workers getting bigger paychecks

As more people head back to work after the worst of the pandemic, Fayette County outranks...
As more people head back to work after the worst of the pandemic, Fayette County outranks Kentucky’s two other biggest counties for year-over-year increases in average weekly wages.(WBRC)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKYT) - As more people head back to work after the worst of the pandemic, Fayette County outranks Kentucky’s two other biggest counties for year-over-year increases in average weekly wages.

Fayette County’s 9.5 percent was also the 54th highest in the country, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today.  Boone County had a 7.9 percent increase while Jefferson County’s was 6.4 percent.

Propelled by the 9.5 percent increase, the average weekly wage during the first quarter of 2022 was $1,116 in Fayette County.

Among the 355 largest counties in the nation, 348 had over-the-year increases in average weekly wages. In the first quarter of 2022, average weekly wages for the nation increased to $1,374, a 6.7-percent increase over the year.

Peoria, Illinois, had the largest over-the-year percentage increase in average weekly wages (+25.8 percent).  San Francisco, Calif., had the largest over-the-year percentage decrease in average weekly wages, with a loss of 9.1 percent

