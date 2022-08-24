Fayette County leads state for workers getting bigger paychecks

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKYT) - As more people head back to work after the worst of the pandemic, Fayette County outranks Kentucky’s two other biggest counties for year-over-year increases in average weekly wages.

Fayette County’s 9.5 percent was also the 54th highest in the country, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Boone County had a 7.9 percent increase while Jefferson County’s was 6.4 percent.

Propelled by the 9.5 percent increase, the average weekly wage during the first quarter of 2022 was $1,116 in Fayette County.

Among the 355 largest counties in the nation, 348 had over-the-year increases in average weekly wages. In the first quarter of 2022, average weekly wages for the nation increased to $1,374, a 6.7-percent increase over the year.

Peoria, Illinois, had the largest over-the-year percentage increase in average weekly wages (+25.8 percent). San Francisco, Calif., had the largest over-the-year percentage decrease in average weekly wages, with a loss of 9.1 percent

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.