Funding now available to have SROs in every Boyle County School

Deputy Alfred Isaacs spent 27 years patrolling the streets of Boyle County.
Deputy Alfred Isaacs spent 27 years patrolling the streets of Boyle County.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A central Kentucky sheriff’s office is adding more deputies to its staff to work as school resource officers. Boyle County Sheriff Derek Robbins said as of now every school within the Boyle County School District will be assigned an SRO.

Officials said the horrific school shooting earlier this summer in Uvalde, Texas heightened the awareness.

Deputy Alfred Isaacs spent 27 years patrolling the streets of Boyle County. He retired, but now he’s back in the profession, this time as an SRO patrolling the campus of Boyle County Middle School. He said parents like his presence on school property.

“I get a lot of thumbs up from vehicles passing through,” Isaacs said.

Now there are more SROs like Deputy Isaacs within Boyle County Schools thanks to a collaborative effort from the sheriff’s office, Boyle County Schools, and the fiscal court.

“Yesterday the Boyle County Fiscal Court voted to join along with the Boyle County School System and the sheriff’s office to fund a program where we have a school resource officer in every school in the county,” Judge-Executive Howard Hunt said.

Hunt said the cost was $250,000 for five additional SROs covering 2,800 students in five schools.

Sheriff Derek Robbins said state legislation requires one SRO for one campus, but the Boyle County School Campus contains three schools and the sheriff said it’s too much for one person to patrol.

“Our goal is to get in front of it and prevent it from happening in the first place. You can’t prevent everything, but having highly trained officers in every school has got to be more than a deterrent,” Robbins said.

The horrific school shooting in Uvalde captured the attention of parents, police officers and school administrators across the country.

“We are living in a different world right now and so we have to make adjustments to that,” said Chris Holderman, the assistant superintendent of the district.

Sheriff Robbins said in recent years there hasn’t been a direct threat to any of the Boyle County Schools, but he went on to say prevention is key.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Workers checked their surveillance footage and saw a man pull up, dump the dog over the fence,...
Dog tossed over fence at Ky. animal shelter returned to owner
Eyvette Hunter, 52.
Nurse accused of killing Ky. man by ‘intentional medical maltreatment’
One person is dead after a crash in Madison County. It happened Tuesday morning on KY-627 in...
One person dead after head-on crash in Madison County
Lexington police said Detective Anthony Delimpo was arrested Tuesday.
Off-duty Lexington police officer arrested for DUI
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients

Latest News

Breathitt County students will start classes on Monday and officials hope starting the school...
Breathitt Co. officials hoping start of school will provide some normalcy for students, staff
Special session dealing with flooding relief plan underway in Frankfort.
Ky. lawmakers back in Frankfort for special session to address EKY flooding
Empty desk at school
Ky. elementary school evacuated after students, staff experience ‘drowsiness’ in classroom
Eyvette Hunter, 52.
Nurse accused of killing patient continued working at another Lexington hospital until arrest