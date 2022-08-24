Funding now available to have SROs in every Boyle County School

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A central Kentucky sheriff’s office is adding more deputies to its staff to work as school resource officers. Boyle County Sheriff Derek Robbins said as of now every school within the Boyle County School District will be assigned an SRO.

Officials said the horrific school shooting earlier this summer in Uvalde, Texas heightened the awareness.

Deputy Alfred Isaacs spent 27 years patrolling the streets of Boyle County. He retired, but now he’s back in the profession, this time as an SRO patrolling the campus of Boyle County Middle School. He said parents like his presence on school property.

“I get a lot of thumbs up from vehicles passing through,” Isaacs said.

Now there are more SROs like Deputy Isaacs within Boyle County Schools thanks to a collaborative effort from the sheriff’s office, Boyle County Schools, and the fiscal court.

“Yesterday the Boyle County Fiscal Court voted to join along with the Boyle County School System and the sheriff’s office to fund a program where we have a school resource officer in every school in the county,” Judge-Executive Howard Hunt said.

Hunt said the cost was $250,000 for five additional SROs covering 2,800 students in five schools.

Sheriff Derek Robbins said state legislation requires one SRO for one campus, but the Boyle County School Campus contains three schools and the sheriff said it’s too much for one person to patrol.

“Our goal is to get in front of it and prevent it from happening in the first place. You can’t prevent everything, but having highly trained officers in every school has got to be more than a deterrent,” Robbins said.

The horrific school shooting in Uvalde captured the attention of parents, police officers and school administrators across the country.

“We are living in a different world right now and so we have to make adjustments to that,” said Chris Holderman, the assistant superintendent of the district.

Sheriff Robbins said in recent years there hasn’t been a direct threat to any of the Boyle County Schools, but he went on to say prevention is key.

