Georgetown police release new video showing moments before deadly 2021 shooting

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown police have released new video showing a situation that turned into a deadly officer-involved shooting.

The video is from April of 2021 at the Marathon Gas Station at Connector and Cherry Blossom Road:

Police said the man in the video, Deshund Tanner, got in a truck and pointed a gun at the owner before running over to a nearby McDonald’s and carjacked an elderly woman.

Officers said Tanner would not drop the gun and fired at officers, and multiple officers fired back and killed him.

Last year, a witness who captured the shooting on video questioned why so many shots were fired.

The Georgetown police chief is now honoring four officers with the Medal of Valor for their actions that day.

