Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Typical August pattern shows up

A run around normal for highs
A run around normal for highs(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Most of us will stick with dry weather over the next few days.

It has been a while since we picked up some decent rainfall in our region. As I look over the monthly rainfall data for Lexington, I found that we have had at least 13 days without any rainfall at all. Days that were close to that only picked up a trace of rainfall. This dry trend will stay in place. Yes, we have some rain chances but none of them are really that significant. Some of the 7-Day rainfall forecasts only have roughly 3/4 of an inch in total precip. Basically, we are dry for the majority of the next week or so in Kentucky.

Temperatures should run around the low to mid-80s for the next few days. That puts us right around normal for this time of year.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Workers checked their surveillance footage and saw a man pull up, dump the dog over the fence,...
Dog tossed over fence at Ky. animal shelter returned to owner
Eyvette Hunter, 52.
Nurse accused of killing Ky. man by ‘intentional medical maltreatment’
One person is dead after a crash in Madison County. It happened Tuesday morning on KY-627 in...
One person dead after head-on crash in Madison County
Lexington police said Detective Anthony Delimpo was arrested Tuesday.
Off-duty Lexington police officer arrested for DUI
Researchers find hope in a way to possibly cure food allergies.
Study finds cure for food allergies, but nobody wants to take it

Latest News

Temperatures remain around normal
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Normal Weather Kicks In
Dry days are here
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
A warmer setup is coming together
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Stringing together some typical August days