Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Typical August pattern shows up

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Most of us will stick with dry weather over the next few days.

It has been a while since we picked up some decent rainfall in our region. As I look over the monthly rainfall data for Lexington, I found that we have had at least 13 days without any rainfall at all. Days that were close to that only picked up a trace of rainfall. This dry trend will stay in place. Yes, we have some rain chances but none of them are really that significant. Some of the 7-Day rainfall forecasts only have roughly 3/4 of an inch in total precip. Basically, we are dry for the majority of the next week or so in Kentucky.

Temperatures should run around the low to mid-80s for the next few days. That puts us right around normal for this time of year.

Take care of each other!

