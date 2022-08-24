Ky. officers involved in deadly 2021 shooting awarded medals

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown officials say the investigation into a deadly shooting involving four offices in 2021 is over.

The report from the commonwealth’s attorney says the four officers involved in the 2021 shooting at the Connector Road McDonald’s went above and beyond their responsibilities.

Police Chief Mike Bosse said the morning the shooting happened they had received a call about a person threatening drivers with a gun at a gas station on Cherry Blossom Way. He said that person fled in a black pickup with a flat tire and officers followed.

“That vehicle stopped in the Mcdonald’s lot at 400 Connector. The officers got out to address the driver. When they did the driver fled, clearly armed with a handgun,” said Bosse. “He would go car to car, point the gun at the occupants of the car and try to open the door.”

Bosse said that eventually the man, identified as 31-year-old Dachshund Tanner, took an elderly woman out of her car and held her hostage.

“At the point the subject turned the weapon from the hostage towards the officers the first responding officer fired multiple rounds, striking the subject,” Boss said.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Sharon Muse-Johnson said her office poured through witness videos, testimony, and bodycam footage and said all that evidence showed those Georgetown Police officers taking up positions to protect the other people at McDonald’s and repeatedly telling Tanner to drop his gun.

“Mr. Tanner, ignored repeated instructions, repeated directives by uniformed officers to drop his weapon. He refused to do so. He was putting not only the officers but everyone at McDonald’s in imminent fear, threat of their safety,” Muse-Johnson said.

Witnesses we spoke with after the shooting commented on the number of rounds that officers fired at Tanner, but Chief Bosse said, based on the situation, his officers did everything right.

“They didn’t waiver one bit in their responsibilities. They didn’t hesitate to follow the subject who they knew was armed and they placed themselves between the gunman and the citizens that were still in the Mcdonald’s,” said Bosse. “I couldn’t be more proud of their response.”

Wednesday morning, the officers were awarded medals of valor to honor their service in keeping the community safe during the situation.

Chief Bosse was joined by Muse-Johnson to announce the end of the investigation into that shooting. Muse-Johnson said Kentucky State Police started the investigation the same day the shooting happened. They wrapped up the investigation two weeks ago.

Muse-Johnson said the commonwealth will not pursue any charges against the officers and said that her office fully supports the commendations for each of those officers.

