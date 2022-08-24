Ky. woman warns of FEMA scam targeting people in areas hit by flooding

The Kentucky Emergency Management team posted a message on social media, warning the community...
The Kentucky Emergency Management team posted a message on social media, warning the community of a FEMA scam that a Hazard, Ky. woman encountered.(WYMT)
By India Jones and Kelsey Souto
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The last thing victims of the flooding should have to deal with right now is a scam.

The Kentucky Emergency Management team posted a message on social media, warning the community of a FEMA scam that a Hazard, Ky. woman encountered.

Shannon Gabbard says while running home for lunch from work, three FEMA agents showed up at her doorstep. The agents alerted Gabbard that a claim was made in her name and wanted to perform an inspection.

The problem is Gabbard says she never applied for a loan. She believes someone had filed a fraudulent claim under her maiden name.

She posted a message on social media warning the community. If you come across papers left on your door or calls from FEMA. Do not ignore it. There is a possibility someone could have used your sensitive information.

Gabbard says, if this has happened to you, contact FEMA immediately and provide them with the information on the claim paper or voicemail instead of your actual personal information.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Workers checked their surveillance footage and saw a man pull up, dump the dog over the fence,...
Dog tossed over fence at Ky. animal shelter returned to owner
Eyvette Hunter, 52.
Nurse accused of killing Ky. man by ‘intentional medical maltreatment’
One person is dead after a crash in Madison County. It happened Tuesday morning on KY-627 in...
One person dead after head-on crash in Madison County
Lexington police said Detective Anthony Delimpo was arrested Tuesday.
Off-duty Lexington police officer arrested for DUI
Researchers find hope in a way to possibly cure food allergies.
Study finds cure for food allergies, but nobody wants to take it

Latest News

Georgetown Police and the commonwealth's attorney officially announced the end to an...
Ky. officers involved in deadly 2021 shooting awarded medals
As more people head back to work after the worst of the pandemic, Fayette County outranks...
Fayette County leads state for workers getting bigger paychecks
Temperatures remain around normal
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
A run around normal for highs
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Typical August pattern shows up