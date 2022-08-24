Motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after trying to go around traffic in emergency lane, police say

Motorcycle Crash
Motorcycle Crash(Chris Yarzab / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A motorcyclist is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Lexington.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. Wednesday on New Circle Road, near Meadow Lane.

Police say a motorcycle was traveling in the emergency lane of New Circle to try to bypass some traffic in the regular lanes. A vehicle going in the opposite direction of New Circle was trying to turn off the road when the motorcycle hit it.

The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.  Police say the rider was not wearing a helmet.

No other injuries were reported.

The inner loop of New Circle Road is currently closed at Meadow Lane.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Eyvette Hunter, 52.
Nurse accused of killing patient continued working at another Lexington hospital until arrest
The Kentucky Emergency Management team posted a message on social media, warning the community...
Ky. woman warns of FEMA scam targeting people in areas hit by flooding
Georgetown Police and the commonwealth's attorney officially announced the end to an...
Ky. officers involved in deadly 2021 shooting awarded medals
As more people head back to work after the worst of the pandemic, Fayette County outranks...
Fayette County leads state for workers getting bigger paychecks