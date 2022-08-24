Motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after trying to go around traffic in emergency lane, police say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A motorcyclist is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Lexington.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. Wednesday on New Circle Road, near Meadow Lane.

Police say a motorcycle was traveling in the emergency lane of New Circle to try to bypass some traffic in the regular lanes. A vehicle going in the opposite direction of New Circle was trying to turn off the road when the motorcycle hit it.

The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the rider was not wearing a helmet.

No other injuries were reported.

The inner loop of New Circle Road is currently closed at Meadow Lane.

This is a developing story.

