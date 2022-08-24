Nurse accused of killing patient continued working at another Lexington hospital until arrest

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The nurse accused of murdering a patient by ‘intentional medical maltreatment’ was working at another Lexington hospital up until her arrest.

A grand jury indicted 52-year-old Eyvette Hunter on Monday. She’s accused of killing 97-year-old James Morris. Hunter was a nurse at Baptist Health Lexington at the time.

A report states she gave Morris a drug he wasn’t prescribed. According to a report, Hunter’s actions directly caused Morris’ death.

She was fired from Baptist Health the day the incident happened back on April 30.

We’ve confirmed Hunter also worked at UK Hospital. UK officials say she continued to work at UK Hospital as a travel nurse, up until her arrest on Monday.

A UK spokesperson released this statement:

Ms. Hunter was not a UK employee but had been placed at the University as a traveling nurse by an outside placement agency.  Our understanding is that she was suspended by the Kentucky Board of Nursing on Monday and the University only learned of the suspension Tuesday. UK HealthCare immediately released her from her duties upon learning of the suspension and indictment.

Hunter was not an actual UK employee.

The indictment says Hunter is being held in jail on a $100,000 bond.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

