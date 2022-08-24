State police investigating theft of $25K from Ky. sheriff’s office evidence room

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - State police are investigating the theft of thousands of dollars from a sheriff’s office evidence room.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said during a transition of evidence officers, four people had access to the room, and during that time $25,000 went missing.

State police investigators are now looking into who is responsible.

The sheriff’s office said new security measures have been put in place to try to stop anything similar from happening again.

