Bonuses for Lexington public safety workers aimed at retention

File
File(WKYT)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington public safety departments are still struggling with staffing shortages, and vacancies continue to increase each month. But a new bonus payment might help some of the departments keep their current employees and gain some new ones.

The bonuses would give current employees a total of $4,000, which would be broken into two payments. One in the fall for $1,760, and the rest in the spring or summer of 2023.

On September 1, the Lexington Police Department will be 115 sworn officers short. That number does not include the 29 recruits in the academy. President of Bluegrass Fraternal Order of Police Jeremy Russell says the primary problem is their compensation.

“Everything is below all the surrounding areas, so if people are interested in doing one of these jobs, whether it be a police officer, dispatcher or going into corrections. They can go into one of the surrounding counties or a little bit further away and make more money and have better benefits,” Russell said.

He said last April they were about 65 sworn officers short, and the numbers continue to increase. And even with the new bonuses, Russell says it’s only a temporary fix.

“Everyone is completely appreciative of anything that can be done. We know that the council mayor making efforts to try to improve recruitments and retention. Unfortunately it’s a small temporary fix to a long term problem,” Russell said.

He says they’re far behind when it comes to recruitment and retention, and even when they are fully staffed at their authorized strength, they still wouldn’t have enough officers to reach the national standard. He says the Lexington Police Department loses an average of five officers a month.

“Right now, we have 11 recruits in the academy. You can expect them to hit the streets after 11 months of training. So 29 recruits and if we lose five a month, we would lose 55 by gaining 29, so it needs to be a priority now,” Russell said.

Many of the vacancies for the public safety department are in the police department, corrections, and E-911, and these are the departments that will be getting the bonuses.

Even though the council gave initial approval on Tuesday, a final vote for the bonuses is expected on September 8.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Workers checked their surveillance footage and saw a man pull up, dump the dog over the fence,...
Dog tossed over fence at Ky. animal shelter returned to owner
Eyvette Hunter, 52.
Nurse accused of killing Ky. man by ‘intentional medical maltreatment’
Motorcycle Crash
Motorcyclist dead after trying to go around traffic in emergency lane, police say
One person is dead after a crash in Madison County. It happened Tuesday morning on KY-627 in...
One person dead after head-on crash in Madison County
Lexington police said Detective Anthony Delimpo was arrested Tuesday.
Off-duty Lexington police officer arrested for DUI

Latest News

In this episode we found it only fitting to introduce you to someone that uses his creative...
On Uniquely Kentucky with Amber Philpott | Justin Skeens, Dir. Digital Storytelling Berea College
Breathitt County students will start classes on Monday and officials hope starting the school...
Breathitt Co. officials hoping start of school will provide some normalcy for students, staff
Deputy Alfred Isaacs spent 27 years patrolling the streets of Boyle County.
Funding now available to have SROs in every Boyle County School
Special session dealing with flooding relief plan underway in Frankfort.
Ky. lawmakers back in Frankfort for special session to address EKY flooding