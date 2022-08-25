Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Friday Storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a seasonable late August weather day taking shape across the region, but a couple of cold fronts look to change things up a bit in the coming days. Those changes include the threat for thunderstorms and a cooler look as we inch closer to Labor Day Weekend.

Let’s begin things with what’s going on out there today. Highs are deep into the 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. There’s just enough moisture for a shower or storm to go up across the far south and southeast.

Scattered showers and storms kick in for Friday as a cold front drops in. Highs are back into the 80s.

A lingering shower or storm hangs around into Saturday, but most stay dry through the weekend. Temps are seasonable in the mid and upper 80s.

The models continue to figure out the evolution of the pattern for next week, but we are likely to see showers and storms increase for Monday and Tuesday with a trough digging in behind that for the start of September.

