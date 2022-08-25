Dog owner finds pet safe in unusual spot after flooding

FISTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Fisty local Kelly Smith lives right by his business, Smith’s scrap yard, and was home when the flood hit.

His apartment is above a car wash, but his dogs were still on the ground when the flood waters rushed through.

Once the water finally receded, he went down to try finding his two dogs, Pedro and Phoenix. Pedro was chasing after other dogs down the street, but he found Phoenix in a more peculiar spot.

“Pedro took off after some dogs across the road, and I hear something bark, and I look down here, and he was on top of this car,” Smith, Phoenix’s owner, said.

Phoenix had managed to escape the flood by climbing on top of a car that was sitting diagonally with the tail end sticking up about eight feet, also around the height of the water at its peak.

“The water was tipping this light here, up on that post there,” Smith said pointing up.

They were both more than happy to see each other. Phoenix was so high above the ground, however, that Smith could not reach him.

“I said the only thing that I can tell you is you probably are gonna have to jump off of there. And it wasn’t probably a couple seconds there I told him that and he just sailed off of it,” Smith said.

Now Phoenix and Pedro are reunited with their owner once again.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.