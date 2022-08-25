Dunbar’s Cole Colony named WKYT Athlete of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A preseason injury required Dunbar to make a position change at running back just before the start of the season.

“We were at the EKU 7-on-7 and our starting running back Justin Bayubahe tore his ACL,” said Cole Colony. “I feel so bad because it’s his senior year, he lost it. But no one else really knew the running back spot. So I just told the coach I could play for the day, and that ended up turning into practice reps, which turned into me starting. So it’s been a smooth transition because I already knew the whole playbook.”

Last season Cole Colony played quarterback for the Bulldogs, but when his team needed an experienced runner, he was the best man for the job.

“Cole was our next best runner and, of course, was no stranger to running the ball,” said Dunbar head coach Wes Johnson. “Last year, he ran for over 800 yards as the quarterback.”

“I rushed a lot last year and had a lot of rushing yards,” said Colony. “We had a very nice playbook with a lot of quarterback runs that I enjoyed. So it’s not very different for me. It’s just getting the ball from the quarterback mesh point is really the only difference.”

In Friday’s season opener against East Jessamine, Colony ran for 178 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs to the win.

“The O-line did all the work,” said Colony. “Those gaps were wide open, and I just ran the ball up the middle.”

“He goes downhill in a hurry,” said Johnson. “He’s not indecisive when he sees a hole. So that’s a great thing about him: he goes north and south.”

With one game at his new position under his belt, Colony is ready to see what he can do this season.

“I was a little nervous to play some running back,” said Colony. “It’s a different position, obviously, but it was a really nice game to get a little comfortable and get even more excited for this season.

