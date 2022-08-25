Dunbar’s Cole Colony named WKYT Athlete of the Week

Last season Cole Colony played quarterback for the Bulldogs
WKYT News at 10:00pm (CW)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A preseason injury required Dunbar to make a position change at running back just before the start of the season.

“We were at the EKU 7-on-7 and our starting running back Justin Bayubahe tore his ACL,” said Cole Colony. “I feel so bad because it’s his senior year, he lost it. But no one else really knew the running back spot. So I just told the coach I could play for the day, and that ended up turning into practice reps, which turned into me starting. So it’s been a smooth transition because I already knew the whole playbook.”

Last season Cole Colony played quarterback for the Bulldogs, but when his team needed an experienced runner, he was the best man for the job.

“Cole was our next best runner and, of course, was no stranger to running the ball,” said Dunbar head coach Wes Johnson. “Last year, he ran for over 800 yards as the quarterback.”

“I rushed a lot last year and had a lot of rushing yards,” said Colony. “We had a very nice playbook with a lot of quarterback runs that I enjoyed. So it’s not very different for me. It’s just getting the ball from the quarterback mesh point is really the only difference.”

In Friday’s season opener against East Jessamine, Colony ran for 178 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs to the win.

“The O-line did all the work,” said Colony. “Those gaps were wide open, and I just ran the ball up the middle.”

“He goes downhill in a hurry,” said Johnson. “He’s not indecisive when he sees a hole. So that’s a great thing about him: he goes north and south.”

With one game at his new position under his belt, Colony is ready to see what he can do this season.

“I was a little nervous to play some running back,” said Colony. “It’s a different position, obviously, but it was a really nice game to get a little comfortable and get even more excited for this season.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Workers checked their surveillance footage and saw a man pull up, dump the dog over the fence,...
Dog tossed over fence at Ky. animal shelter returned to owner
Motorcycle Crash
Motorcyclist dead after trying to go around traffic in emergency lane, police say
Eyvette Hunter, 52.
Nurse accused of killing Ky. man by ‘intentional medical maltreatment’
Empty desk at school
Ky. elementary school evacuated after students, staff experience ‘drowsiness’ in classroom
Eyvette Hunter, 52.
Nurse accused of killing patient continued working at another Lexington hospital until arrest

Latest News

Former UK quarterback Beau Allen has been named the starter at Tarleton.
Tarleton names Beau Allen its starting QB
Atlanta Dream forward Rhyne Howard is seen during a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas...
WNBA names Rhyne Howard Rookie of the Year
asbury
Asbury welcomes new coaches for volleyball and track & field
FILE - Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the...
Six Wildcats named preseason Coaches’ All-SEC