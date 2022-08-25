Fmr. UN Ambassador takes EKY kids affected by flooding shopping

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Back-to-school shopping is an annual necessity for children across the Commonwealth.

That need has grown greatly in Eastern Kentucky where many students are starting over from scratch. So, their fellow Kentuckians are stepping in to help replace some of what they’ve lost and prepare them to take their seats.

Breathitt County Schools are back in session on Monday, but many students still don’t have what they need to succeed.

On Thursday, former United Nations Ambassador, Kelly Craft, was at the Jackson Walmart helping children who were impacted by the flooding. More than 80 students from Marie Roberts-Caney Elementary were given $250 each to spend on shoes, clothes, toys, anything they needed or wanted.

“It feels great to be able to give back, but I’m just one of a thousand people in Kentucky, thousands all over the United States that have come together,” said Craft. “This just shows you that this state, if everyone’s looking at us, we are shining right now. In the midst of a really unfortunate situation, Kentuckians come together.”

She says she’s been amazed by the resilience of the people in this region and she hopes this day out helped restore some normalcy for these children.

Craft noted we’re just four weeks out from the devastating flooding in the region and it will be a long recovery process. So, she urges all Kentuckians to continue to show their support.

Craft also acknowledged the frustrations that people in Eastern Kentucky are feeling when it comes to receiving federal help. She says that’s why they are going to continue to help by filling in any gaps that may exist.

