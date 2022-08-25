Fmr. UN Ambassador takes EKY kids affected by flooding shopping

Former UN Ambassador takes EKY children shopping.
Former UN Ambassador takes EKY children shopping.(WYMT)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Back-to-school shopping is an annual necessity for children across the Commonwealth.

That need has grown greatly in Eastern Kentucky where many students are starting over from scratch. So, their fellow Kentuckians are stepping in to help replace some of what they’ve lost and prepare them to take their seats.

Breathitt County Schools are back in session on Monday, but many students still don’t have what they need to succeed.

On Thursday, former United Nations Ambassador, Kelly Craft, was at the Jackson Walmart helping children who were impacted by the flooding. More than 80 students from Marie Roberts-Caney Elementary were given $250 each to spend on shoes, clothes, toys, anything they needed or wanted.

“It feels great to be able to give back, but I’m just one of a thousand people in Kentucky, thousands all over the United States that have come together,” said Craft. “This just shows you that this state, if everyone’s looking at us, we are shining right now. In the midst of a really unfortunate situation, Kentuckians come together.”

She says she’s been amazed by the resilience of the people in this region and she hopes this day out helped restore some normalcy for these children.

Craft noted we’re just four weeks out from the devastating flooding in the region and it will be a long recovery process. So, she urges all Kentuckians to continue to show their support.

Craft also acknowledged the frustrations that people in Eastern Kentucky are feeling when it comes to receiving federal help. She says that’s why they are going to continue to help by filling in any gaps that may exist.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Workers checked their surveillance footage and saw a man pull up, dump the dog over the fence,...
Dog tossed over fence at Ky. animal shelter returned to owner
Motorcycle Crash
Motorcyclist dead after trying to go around traffic in emergency lane, police say
Eyvette Hunter, 52.
Nurse accused of killing Ky. man by ‘intentional medical maltreatment’
Empty desk at school
Ky. elementary school evacuated after students, staff experience ‘drowsiness’ in classroom
Eyvette Hunter, 52.
Nurse accused of killing patient continued working at another Lexington hospital until arrest

Latest News

A small clinic on UK HealthCare's campus gained big popularity during the pandemic.
WKYT Investigates: UK HealthCare’s ICU Recovery Unit
A Central Kentucky food pantry, recently devastated by fire, is giving back to help flood...
Ky. food pantry, recently devastated by fire, helping flood victims
Mark Adkins, 51.
Man facing charges after deadly Lexington motorcycle crash
Most remain dry for a few days
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast