Gov. Andy Beshear announces Panbowl Lake dam reinforcement project

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced a huge infrastructure update to an Eastern Kentucky dam.

He spoke about the response to Eastern Kentucky flooding, economic and infrastructure developments and other topics.

The Governor also announced a multi-million dollar project to strengthen the Panbowl Lake dam in Eastern Kentucky. He said this project aims to make sure water level will not pose as much of a threat as it did during the recent flooding.

“KY 15 is a major north-south thoroughfare linking southeastern Kentucky with the central part of the state and this much-needed infrastructure project is a prime example of our state’s shift from emergency response to stabilization in flood-impacted communities,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.

The improvement project is the result of a 2021 hydrologic and hydraulic study by KYTC officials and engineering consultants of the earthen embankments and Panbowl Lake.

“I am so excited to hear that they’re going to fund the dam repairs, or the reinforcement of this embankment that has caused us so much grief over the years,” Jackson Mayor Laura Thomas said. “We definitely want our residents to feel safe in their homes, and we want the businesses to feel safe, and we’re very grateful that the Transportation Cabinet and our Governor have recognized that this is important for the safety and well-being of our travelers as well as our residents.”

More than 12,000 cars travel on that portion of KY 15 every day.

Work is expected to start in a couple of weeks and be finished by June 1, 2023.

