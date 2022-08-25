Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A few more normal days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Just sit back and relax because we don’t have very many issues in this forecast.

Expect another typical August day across Kentucky. You should expect to see temperatures reach the mid-80s for daytime highs with maybe a stray shower. I do not think that we see anything widespread for Thursday or Friday. Chances do increase for the end of the week but there will be a lot of dry counties in our region. Don’t be surprised if you encounter a stray shower or thunderstorm at times.

The next solid chance of rain doesn’t arrive until next week. We’ll actually have a cold front plow into the region and that means a better chance of widespread activity will race into the commonwealth. This should cause rain chances to spike.

Take care of each other!

