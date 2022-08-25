Kentucky politicians address crowd at annual state fair ham breakfast

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell addressed the attendees at the 58th Kentucky Farm...
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell addressed the attendees at the 58th Kentucky Farm Bureau Ham Breakfast at the Kentucky State Fair on August 25, 2022.(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A record amount of money is going to charity after the annual Kentucky Farm Bureau Ham Breakfast at the Kentucky State Fair. It was also a chance for some big name politicians to take center stage.

Sold at $5 million, Kelly and Joe Craft teamed up with Central Bank again to set another record at this year’s country ham auction. The event is a chance to raise some money and rub shoulders with some of the state’s top politicians.

RELATED STORY: Combined bid shatters record for Kentucky State Fair Grand Champion ham

Governor Andy Beshear took time to focus on relief efforts after natural disasters across the state.

“One of the miracles we’ve gotten is the first responders who have been there in the most difficult of times,” Beshear said.

Senator Rand Paul used his platform to take shots at JCPS’s COVID protocols.

“In Jefferson County, they’re putting our kids back in masks again. Who are these imbeciles?” Paul asked.

Senator Mitch McConnell, the U.S. Senate Minority Leader, found a little more common ground.

“I think there’s always an opportunity to do things together no matter who’s in charge and make a little progress for the country,” McConnell said.

This marks the 58th year for this Kentucky State Fair tradition. We’ll see who’s invited to speak next year.

