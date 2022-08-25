Man facing charges after deadly Lexington motorcycle crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges in connection to a deadly motorcycle crash in Lexington.

Lexington police told us Wednesday that Mark Adkins was arrested on charges unrelated to the crash. Now, we have more details about that.

Police say Mark Adkins was high when he and Larry Spicer crashed Wednesday afternoon along New Circle Road, near Meadow Lane.

Police say that the motorcycle Spicer was driving was traveling in the emergency lane on New Circle to try and bypass some of the traffic in the regular lanes. Officers say a van going in the opposite direction on New Circle was trying to turn off the road when the two collided.

Spicer was taken to UK Hospital where he later died.

Police arrested Adkins on the scene and told us that he was arrested on unrelated charges. Now, court documents show Adkins is charged with a DUI.

Those documents say Adkins had “glossy” eyes, seemed jittery, and smelled like burnt marijuana. Officers searched Adkins’s car and say they found more than 11 grams of marijuana and more than 35 grams of meth along with lighters, glass pipes and small baggies.

Police also found a handgun in the car.

Adkins is already a convicted felon and now he faces six charges including DUI, possession of drugs and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

He is being held in the Fayette County Detention Center.

