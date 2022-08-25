Scholarship fund created in honor of Lexington boy killed by gun violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A team is coming together to honor the life of a young Lexington boy lost to gun violence.

People who knew 10-year-old Landon Hayes say he was passionate about football. Now his teammates are honoring his memory in a big way.

A member of the Lexington Ravens Travel Football Team, Landon was a receiver, running back and safety.

“Soon as he stepped on the field, it didn’t matter, he always went 100%,” said Terry Hicks, the president of the Lexington Ravens Organization.

Sadly, he was killed in a murder-suicide earlier this year. His teammates are still devastated.

“It hurts because you know he never got to experience graduations. You know so much life that he had left,” Hicks said.

The team has set up a scholarship fund in his honor, which will help send kids to college. This year, the seniors at Tates Creek High School can apply. They must write an essay on how gun violence or domestic violence has shaped their life.

“We need to get involved. We need to reach young kids now,” Hicks said.

Alvin Brown, Landon’s grandfather, said he had an “extremely charismatic personality” and misses him dearly.

“Killing people’s family members is long lasting. It’s extremely painful,” Brown said.

He hopes Landon’s scholarship will encourage young people to say no to guns and go after their dreams.

“We have the Lebron James’ of the world, and we have the Jay-Zs of the world, but I would love to see these kids become the Barack Obamas of the world,” Brown said.

The football teams and Landon’s family are hosting a community day at William Wells Brown Elementary School on September 11 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Landon Hayes, who died earlier this year in a murder suicide, is being honored by his teammates. The Lexington Ravens Travel Football Team is selling t-shirts to raise money for the Landon Hayes Scholarship Fund which will help send kids to college. More details at 5/6. pic.twitter.com/ylDjyh6j7V — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) August 25, 2022

