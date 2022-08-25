Some Madison Co. renters looking for solution as evictions loom

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of Madison County renters are angry about getting a notice to vacate their home from the property manager. Some said they were not notified with enough time to find a new place.

The owner said she effectively communicated to her tenants about the upcoming changes.

Danny Abner will likely be in the process of moving on his birthday, September 15. He’s been at Blue Grass Homes eight years and likes the neighborhood, but the problem is he’s being forced out.

“My wife bought this little building. She painted it, we had a little deck put on it and we just enjoy sitting back here. I mean the house is nothing spectacular for what we were paying a month, we just enjoyed the location and being around the people like we did,” Abner said.

Blue Grass Homes sits next to the Blue Grass Army Depot on U.S. 421 in Richmond. They’re rental homes that were originally built for the military in the 1950s. This week, people who live there received a 30-day notice to vacate.

Abner is one of 34 people who have to pack up and move.

“The thing that really bothered me about the eviction is the length of time, 30 days,” Abner said.

LaTonya Hager is the owner of the property. She wouldn’t go on camera because of hostile messages she’s received on social media. She tells us she didn’t want to stop the rental business but had to shut it down because her health is in decline. Hager says the lease indicates renters have a month-to-month contract.

“My daughter is in real estate and she says you’re looking at, even if you close on a house, you are looking at six weeks or longer,” Abner said.

Abner currently pays $425 a month for his three-bedroom house. Forced to leave, he knows anywhere he goes his rent will increase.

Adam Gullett with Century 21 knows the Madison County housing market and predicts Abner’s rent will increase to $770 a month.

“We got low inventory on the real estate market so when you have that, you got a lot of people renting, which then drives the rental rates up,” Gullett said.

Abner’s wife is already packing up and Gullett said the timing is bad.

“The way times are right now, the inflation, the economy, gasoline, all that on top of that, it couldn’t happen at a worse time,” Abner said.

Hager said she’s willing to help tenants find other places to live.

All residents must be out October 1. We’re told 19 people have already left.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.