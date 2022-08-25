Tarleton names Beau Allen its starting QB

Stephenville, Tex. (WKYT) - Kentucky transfer Beau Allen has been named the starting quarterback at Tarleton, the school announced on Thursday.

The redshirt freshman out of Lexington Catholic enters his first season at Tarleton.

Allen played in five games in two seasons at Kentucky, completing 11-of-19 passes for the Wildcats for 132 yards. Allen rushed for one touchdown.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.