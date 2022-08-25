Tarleton names Beau Allen its starting QB

Spent two seasons at Kentucky
Former UK quarterback Beau Allen has been named the starter at Tarleton.
Former UK quarterback Beau Allen has been named the starter at Tarleton.(Tarleton)
By Steve Moss
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Stephenville, Tex. (WKYT) - Kentucky transfer Beau Allen has been named the starting quarterback at Tarleton, the school announced on Thursday.

The redshirt freshman out of Lexington Catholic enters his first season at Tarleton.

Allen played in five games in two seasons at Kentucky, completing 11-of-19 passes for the Wildcats for 132 yards. Allen rushed for one touchdown.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Workers checked their surveillance footage and saw a man pull up, dump the dog over the fence,...
Dog tossed over fence at Ky. animal shelter returned to owner
Motorcycle Crash
Motorcyclist dead after trying to go around traffic in emergency lane, police say
Eyvette Hunter, 52.
Nurse accused of killing Ky. man by ‘intentional medical maltreatment’
Empty desk at school
Ky. elementary school evacuated after students, staff experience ‘drowsiness’ in classroom
Eyvette Hunter, 52.
Nurse accused of killing patient continued working at another Lexington hospital until arrest

Latest News

Last season Cole Colony played quarterback for the Bulldogs
Dunbar’s Cole Colony named WKYT Athlete of the Week
Atlanta Dream forward Rhyne Howard is seen during a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas...
WNBA names Rhyne Howard Rookie of the Year
asbury
Asbury welcomes new coaches for volleyball and track & field
FILE - Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the...
Six Wildcats named preseason Coaches’ All-SEC