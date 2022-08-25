Volunteers coming from around the nation to help with flood recovery in EKY

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday marks four weeks to the day floods began in Eastern Kentucky.

In the Lost Creek community of Breathitt County, people are still working to rebuild.

“This building was actually damaged to the point where the damage and mold is too much to fix,” said The Happy Church Paster Jason Ott. “So, we’re actually going to have to dismantle it and start fresh.”

The Happy Church has multiple campuses in Breathitt County. All of them saw heavy damage.

“[This] is the church, which has been here since probably the 1930s. But, it’s to the point as well where it was clean to the ceiling in damage,” Ott said.

As people continue to rebuild their homes and churches, volunteers are traveling from across the country to offer a helping hand.

All Hands and Hearts is a response organization based in Massachusetts. They’ve been in Kentucky for three and a half weeks helping people in Breathitt and Perry counties.

“Since we’ve gotten on the ground, we’ve been helping a lot of community members with the muck and gutting of their homes. Getting the mud out and just giving some overall guidance in the steps they should take to try to recover as much of the home as they can,” said Ryan Cuevas, All Hands and Hearts.

A group of retired teachers from Louisville have made several trips to Eastern Kentucky, bringing supplies. They made their first trip just days after the flood.

“It’s just devastating,” said Helen Harrah. “I mean, for example, we’re looking over here and there’s just a picnic table and you think, ‘that’s all that’s left of somebody’s life.’”

Pastor Ott says the help is much needed.

“I just talked to a guy this morning that’s living in a camper that’s been flooded with the water and he doesn’t even know what to do,” Ott said. “They’re just in shock. They’re numb. But, yeah, so, four weeks in and there’s still some of them that are going on and don’t have hope.”

Despite the damage they’re facing, The Happy Church is still working to help their community. They have supplies available for those who need them at their church in Jackson.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.