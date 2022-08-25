WNBA names Rhyne Howard Rookie of the Year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard has been named the WNBA Rookie of the Year, the league announced on Thursday.

Howard, the former UK All-American, received 53 of 56 possible votes from national sportswriters and broadcasters.

Earlier this month, Howard was named the AP Rookie of the Year.

The Cleveland, Tenn. native is just the second Dream player to win the award -- Angel McCoughtry won the honor in 2009.

Howard started 34 games for Atlanta, averaging 16.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game. She won all four Rookie of the Month awards this season.

