WNBA names Rhyne Howard Rookie of the Year

Named AP Rookie of the Year earlier this month
Atlanta Dream forward Rhyne Howard is seen during a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas...
Atlanta Dream forward Rhyne Howard is seen during a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Atlanta won 66-59. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)(Brandon Wade | AP)
By Steve Moss
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard has been named the WNBA Rookie of the Year, the league announced on Thursday.

Howard, the former UK All-American, received 53 of 56 possible votes from national sportswriters and broadcasters.

Earlier this month, Howard was named the AP Rookie of the Year.

The Cleveland, Tenn. native is just the second Dream player to win the award -- Angel McCoughtry won the honor in 2009.

Howard started 34 games for Atlanta, averaging 16.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game. She won all four Rookie of the Month awards this season.

