Ally Blake’s Forecast | A few showers into the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Friday morning! It is a nice start to your Friday with temps in the mid to upper 60s with a few clouds. A better shot of rain is in store for today.

Let’s get to it! Temps rise today in the mid to upper 80s with a bit more humidity in the air. Into the afternoon and early evening, some of us have the potential to see a shower or storm. Hopefully, this can end before Friday’s high school football games kick off. After sunset, most of us dry out. Tomorrow morning we start near 70 degrees with fog around. Most of the day looks to be dry, one of us may see a shower or storm, but a very slim chance. Humidity stays up as well as temps get into the upper 80s. Sunday is like Saturday with a lesser rain chance. Next week looks to start off wet with a scattered shower and storm potential. Temps look normal but will eventually drop in the low 80s. The end of next week looks to dry out eventually.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better start to the weekend!

