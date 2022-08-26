Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Scattered Storms Start The Weekend

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Aug. 26, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve made it to the end of the week and rolling into the final weekend of August. Wait… What? Yep, it’s the last weekend of the month and we are tracking a weak cold front into the state today. This brings a few showers and storms ahead of a bigger system early next week.

Today’s showers and storms are rather scattered in nature, but those will be floating around the region. One or two may interrupt a high school football game before dying off this evening.

The weekend looks seasonable with temps in the mid and upper 80s for many. A 90 may show up in the west and there’s just a small threat for a shower or storm to pop.

The setup for next week features a trough digging into the Great Lakes and northeast and that may send a slow-moving boundary toward the region. This thing has a chance to really slow down and bring rounds of showers and storms to us early next week.

Cooler and drier air then looks to settle in to start September.

